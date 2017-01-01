NEWS Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander move in together Newsdesk Share with :







Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are reportedly living together.



The X-Men star and Alicia have been dating since 2014 and have now reportedly taken their relationship to the next level. The couple is reportedly living together in a new home in London.



"Michael and Alicia have moved in together officially after she had to spend so much time in the U.K. filming the new Tomb Raider movie," a source tells The Sun on Sunday newspaper. "He'd never properly lived with a girlfriend before but they are seriously loved up. They have a lot of places they call home but this is the only place that is officially both of theirs and they are thrilled."



Michael and Alicia have been private about their relationship, but last year (16) the actor revealed the pair "fell in love" while filming their movie The Light Between the Oceans.



"We met on that job and have been seeing each other since," he told U.S. breakfast show Good Morning America in September (16).



He also praised her acting skills.



"She's such a fierce performer, she's so brave, she's not afraid to bring ugly personality traits to the forefront in character," he continued. "I was really impressed by her immediately."



Alicia was a bit more forthcoming about the romance, but she was also guarded when speaking about the relationship.



"I think we've made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us," she said. "It was very easy to unite, but that's quite personal."



Alicia and Michael have not commented on the new reports.

