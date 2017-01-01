NEWS Pamela Anderson declares love for Julian Assange in online letter Newsdesk Share with :







Pamela Anderson declared her love for controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in an online letter posted on her website on Saturday (17Jun17).



The former Baywatch star has become a regular visitor at the Ecuadorian embassy in London in recent months, where Assange has been in exile for almost five years in order to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced allegations of sexual assault.



Her frequent visits sparked speculation that she and Assange are more than just friends, and Anderson finally confirmed the nature of their relationship as she opened up about her feelings in the lengthy post, which she signed: "I love you, Pamela".



Anderson wrote in the letter that now Sweden has dropped its case against him, there is no longer any need to keep Assange "trapped in a small room".



"No matter where I am, I can't forget this man isolated in the Ecuadorian Embassy. A man risking so much with such little gratitude," she wrote.



"Thinking of Julian makes me wonder, what is the sexiest quality in a man? Surely the sexiest qualities in a man are bravery and courage. Sexiness in a man is showing strength. Having convictions and having the courage to stand by them."



The 49-year-old actress took aim at British Prime Minister Theresa May in the letter, writing: "But Theresa May - who kept him imprisoned in the embassy for five years - refuses to allow him to leave.



"Theresa May, who is on her last legs. Theresa May of the pyhrric victory (sic). Theresa May, who won't shake the hand of the victims of the Grenfell fire. Who doesn't care about poor people. Who doesn't care about justice or peace. Who doesn't care about Julian.... The worst prime minister in living memory."



Anderson also directed comments at Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's Labour Party, in the letter, continuing: "I have watched the recent UK election with great interest. I have cheered the turn in your party's fortunes! You are clearly a decent and fair man."



As well as pleading with Corbyn for help, Anderson mentioned French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte in the letter, inviting them both to the opening of her new restaurant in the country next month.



Mother-of-two Anderson also reached out to her home country of America, the government of which she described as the "ultimate bully, a superpower, with 1,200 military bases all around the world", as well as China, asking for help for Assange.

