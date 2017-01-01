Jack Black confirms Jumanji sequel will feature Robin Williams tribute

Jack Black has confirmed that the Jumanji sequel will pay tribute to the late Robin Williams.

The actor and comedian portrays Professor Shelly Oberon in the upcoming movie Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which is a continuation of the 1995 classic, and follows four teenagers who get sucked into the jungle setting of a game called Jumanji.

While the movie's cast includes Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Nick Jonas, Jack has now revealed that the script will pay homage to Robin's character Alan Parrish, who was trapped in Jumanji for twenty-six years in the original film.

"We're exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it's life or death," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But while we're there, we find clues left behind by (Alan). He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It's like he's there helping us without actually being there."

It is believed that Robin's involvement will be via a series of flashbacks to the first film.

The Mrs. Doubtfire actor committed suicide in August 2014, with his wife Susan Schneider attributing his death to a struggle with depression and Lewy body dementia.

Meanwhile, Jack, 47, also explained that Jumanji fans will notice a major difference in the setting of the original and the new film.

"(In the original) you never got to see the inside world (of the game)," he said. "But this one takes place primarily inside the jungle of Jumanji. That's the coolest part of the film - we're able to transport the audience to that secret and wondrous land, with the danger and the beauty."

Directed by Jake Kasdan, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is slated to hit theatres on 20 December (17).