Cocaine and ecstasy found in Carrie Fisher's system - report

Carrie Fisher reportedly tested positive for cocaine and ecstasy at the time of her death.

The Star Wars icon suffered a massive heart attack on board a flight from London to Los Angeles just before Christmas (16). She never gained consciousness and died on 27 December.

An autopsy report, released on Friday (16Jun17), suggested her cause of death was sleep apnea and other contributing factors.

Los Angeles County Coroner's officials claimed these factors included heart disease and drug use, which was "not ascertained", concluding that the manner of Carrie's death was "undetermined".

A full autopsy and toxicology report has now been released and it lists cocaine, morphine, codeine and oxycodone, and ecstasy as the drugs in her system at the time of her heart attack, according to TMZ. However, it remains unclear if or how the drugs contributed to her death.

“Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher’s blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death," the report reads.

Carrie struggled with drug addiction for decades and following the report on Friday her daughter, actress Billie Lourde, spoke about her mother's issues.

"My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life," a statement to People magazine reads. "She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases. She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases.

"I know my Mom, she'd want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure."