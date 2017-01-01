Kim Kardashian anticipating huge demand for debut beauty line 

Kim Kardashian is expecting huge demand for her debut beauty line.

The reality TV star has her signature make-up look down to a fine art, with fashionistas around the globe seeking to emulate her glowing skin, full lashes and famously contoured cheekbones.

Kim is now seeking to make a splash in the beauty world by launching her KKW Beauty range on Wednesday (21Jun17), and is anticipating wide interest following the success of the KKW by Kylie Cosmetics lipstick collection she created with her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner back in April (17) with her business partner and manufacturer Seed Beauty.

"We have a good model, and even from our lip kit, we have a really good general idea of what our customer is going to be like. We are definitely prepared for the demand," she told WWD. "I know they (Seed Beauty) do make a mass volume. It's not like we're making a small quantity and it's selling out."

The initial drop of cosmetics will include versions of Kim's favourite cream contour kit and highlighters.

And the launch could draw in some serious cash for the 36-year-old, with an industry source telling the fashion publication that her $45 (£35) lip kits sold 300,000 units in minutes, and equated in $13.5 million (£10 million) in sales.

Even though Kim is following in the footsteps of Kylie by entering the make-up business, the mother-of-two is adamant that there won't be any "overlap" between their respective companies.

"A lot of my stuff is going to be for skin....(I'm) trying to mirror skin care with make-up. It's going to be a different vibe; it's not going to be a full colour cosmetics (range) with shadows and all of that to start," she said. "I am older than Kylie. We definitely have a different audience. We do have a lot of similar things - but we aren't doing the same products, so we won't run into that overlap."