Ice Cube offers to move basketball final for big boxing bout if the price is right

Ice Cube has offered to move his BIG3 basketball league championship game for Floyd Mayweather, Jr's boxing comeback - if the price is right.

Floyd plans to face off against UFC tough guy Conor McGregor at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 26 August (17) - the same night as the BIG3 final.

The rapper and actor, who runs the basketball league, has revealed he's in talks with boxing bosses and they're close to a deal that will prompt him to move his sports showdown.

Appearing on U.S. sports talk show Undisputed on Monday (19Jun17), the It Was a Good Day hitmaker said he will move his big game "if they (promoters) do what they're supposed to do and make us happy", adding, "I think we can get there."

Ice Cube added sports mogul to his impressive resume after quietly making plans to launch a U.S. summer basketball league earlier this year (17). The former N.W.A. star, who is a fervent Los Angeles Lakers fan, teamed up with a few former NBA players to start up the travelling league.

The eight-team league features a handful of retired players, with basketball great Gary Payton among the coaches.

Cube's business partner Jeff Kwatinetz, who is the deputy executive director of the NBA Players Association, is also part of the brain trust behind the new initiative.

"A lot of these guys can still play once they retire - just not the back-to-backs or four games in five nights," the rapper says. "I started to look at three-on-three basketball and wondered, 'Why isn't this played on a pro level?'"