Harry Styles and Selena Gomez lead Teen Choice Award nominations with three nods

Harry Styles, Selena Gomez and Hailee Steinfeld have emerged as frontrunners of the upcoming Teen Choice Awards after receiving three nominations each.
The British singer will compete for the Choice Male Artist, Choice Rock Artist and Choice Song: Male Artist for his debut solo single Sign of the Times at the Los Angeles ceremony on 13 August (17).
The former One Direction star's inclusion in the rock category is perhaps the most surprising, considering he will have to fight it out against stars such as Linkin Park, Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots for the gong.
The event is likely to mark a mini One Direction reunion, considering Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are also up for an award each. Niall will be competing against Harry for the Choice Song: Male Artist prize with his single Slow Hands, while Louis is up for Choice Collaboration for his and Steve Aoki's track Just Hold On. Former bandmate Zayn Malik also received a nomination, for Choice Collaboration, for I Don't Wanna Live Forever, his duet with Taylor Swift.
Both Louis and Zayn will have some tough competition in the collaboration category though, considering they are up against stars including Selena Gomez, who is nominated for her Kygo duet It Ain't Me. Selena joins Harry with three nominations apiece, as she's also up for Choice Female Artist and Choice Song: Female Artist for most recent release Bad Liar. Alessia Cara also received three nominations, and will fight against Selena in those three categories.
Meanwhile, Hailee Steinfeld receive three nods across both music and movie categories. The actress and singer is up for Choice Female Artist and Choice Song: Female Artist for her tune Most Girls, as well as a nomination in the Choice Drama Movie Actress category for The Edge of Seventeen.
Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran and Little Mix all received two nominations each.
Fans can vote for their favourites up to 10 times in each category until Thursday (22Jun17) on TeenChoice.com, or they can pledge their support for their top picks by tweeting the category hashtag alongside a nominee's name.
The first wave of nominations for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards are as follows:
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist:
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Choice Female Artist:
Alessia Cara
Ariana Grande
Hailee Steinfeld
Katy Perry
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Music Group:
Fifth Harmony
Little Mix
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
The Lumineers
The Vamps
Twenty One Pilots
Choice Country Artist:
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist:
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist:
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Shakira
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist:
Beyonce
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Choice Rock Artist:
Harry Styles
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Paramore
Twenty One Pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist:
Alessia Cara – Scars To Your Beautiful
Camila Cabello – Crying in the Club
Hailee Steinfeld – Most Girls
Julia Michaels – Issues
Miley Cyrus – Malibu
Selena Gomez – Bad Liar
Choice Song: Male Artist:
Bruno Mars – That's What I Like
Ed Sheeran – Shape of You
Harry Styles – Sign of the Times
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber – Despacito
Niall Horan – Slow Hands
Sam Hunt – Body Like a Back Road
Choice Song: Group:
The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey – Closer
Fifth Harmony feat. Gucci Mane – Down
Hey Violet – Guys My Age
Imagine Dragons – Believer
Little Mix – Shout Out to My Ex
Twenty One Pilots – Heathens
Choice Collaboration:
Cheat Codes feat. Demi Lovato – No Promises
Florida Georgia Line feat. Backstreet Boys – God, Your Mama, And Me
Kygo & Selena Gomez – It Ain't Me
Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – Just Hold On
Zayn & Taylor Swift – I Don't Wanna Live Forever
Zedd & Alessia Cara – Stay
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie:
Logan
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Fate of the Furious
Transformers: The Last Knight
Wonder Woman
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Action Movie Actor:
Brenton Thwaites – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Chris Pine – Wonder Woman
Dwayne Johnson – The Fate of the Furious
Hugh Jackman – Logan
Johnny Depp – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Vin Diesel – The Fate of the Furious, xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Action Movie Actress:
Deepika Padukone – xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman
Kaya Scodelario – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Michelle Rodriguez – The Fate of the Furious
Nina Dobrev – xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Ruby Rose – xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Sci-Fi Movie:
Arrival
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Power Rangers
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Space Between Us
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor:
Asa Butterfield – The Space Between Us
Chris Pratt – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Dacre Montgomery – Power Rangers
Diego Luna – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Jeremy Renner – Arrival
Tom Hiddleston – Kong: Skull Island
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress:
Amy Adams – Arrival
Becky G – Power Rangers
Brie Larson – Kong: Skull Island
Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Naomi Scott – Power Rangers
Zoe Saldana – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Choice Fantasy Movie:
Beauty and the Beast
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Moana
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor:
Asa Butterfield – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Benedict Cumberbatch – Doctor Strange
Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast
Dwayne Johnson – Moana
Eddie Redmayne – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress:
Auli'i Cravalho – Moana
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Eva Green – Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Rachel McAdams – Doctor Strange
Choice Drama Movie:
Before I Fall
Everything, Everything
Gifted
Hidden Figures
The Edge of Seventeen
The Shack
Choice Drama Movie Actor:
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Chris Evans – Gifted
Kian Lawley – Before I Fall
Nick Robinson – Everything, Everything
Taylor Lautner – Run the Tide
Choice Drama Movie Actress:
Amandla Stenberg – Everything, Everything
Emma Watson – The Circle
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
Zoey Deutch – Before I Fall
Choice Comedy Movie:
Cars 3
Finding Dory
Keeping Up with the Joneses
The LEGO Batman Movie
Table 19
Choice Comedy Movie Actor:
Dwayne Johnson – Baywatch
Owen Wilson – Cars 3
Ricky Garcia – Bigger Fatter Liar
Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie
Zac Efron – Baywatch
Zach Galifianakis – Keeping Up with the Joneses
Choice Comedy Movie Actress:
Alexandra Daddario – Baywatch
Anna Kendrick – Table 19
Ellen DeGeneres – Finding Dory
Gal Gadot – Keeping Up with the Joneses
Jennifer Hudson – Sandy Wexler
Tori Kelly – Sing
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show:
Empire
Famous In Love
Pretty Little Liars
Riverdale
Star
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor:
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars
Jesse Williams – Grey's Anatomy
Jussie Smollett – Empire
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress:
Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars
Bella Thorne – Famous In Love
Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars
Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars
Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars
Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show:
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Stranger Things
Supernatural
Teen Wolf
The Vampire Diaries
Timeless
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor:
Bob Morley – The 100
Dylan O'Brien – Teen Wolf
Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries
Jensen Ackles – Supernatural
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress:
Abigail Spencer – Timeless
Eliza Taylor – The 100
Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time
Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries
Lana Parrilla – Once Upon A Time
Choice Action TV Show:
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash
Choice Action TV Actor:
Chris Wood – Supergirl
Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon
Gabriel Luna – Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Wentworth Miller – Prison Break
Choice Action TV Actress:
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton – The Flash
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Choice Comedy TV Show:
Baby Daddy
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
Young & Hungry
Choice Comedy TV Actor:
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy
Micah Fowler – Speechless
Choice Comedy TV Actress:
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Emma Roberts – Scream Queens
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Rose McIver – iZombie
Yara Shahidi – black-ish
Zendaya – K.C. Undercover
Choice Animated TV Show:
Bob's Burgers
Family Guy
Gravity Falls
Rick and Morty
Sonic Boom
Steven Universe
Choice Reality TV Show:
Chasing Cameron
Dance Moms
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Masterchef Junior
The Voice
Total Bellas
Choice Throwback TV Show:
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
One Tree Hill
Sister, Sister
The O.C.
Veronica Mars
Choice TV Personality:
Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth
Blake Shelton – The Voice
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show
James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tyra Banks – America's Got Talent