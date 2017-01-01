Mark Wahlberg isn't keen on his teenage daughter dating

Mark Wahlberg has confessed he's "super overprotective" of his 13-year-old daughter who is starting to date.

The father of four has admitted he's struggling to come to terms with the fact his eldest daughter Ella Rae will be dating soon and he doesn't feel any boy is good enough for her.

The 46-year-old action star was speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Transformers: The Last Knight, the latest movie in the blockbuster franchise, when he revealed his eldest daughter has an admirer.

Wahlberg shared that the boy in question had come around to the family home to meet him and he even brought his mum with him.

"Nobody is a good type or sort. For me, you know, I'm super overprotective," he confessed to Entertainment Tonight. "But he's just a very nice, young, smart boy who is very polite and well prepared."

The actor also revealed that his paternal feelings extended to his 15-year-old Transformers co-star, Isabela Moner.

"She's a sweetheart, she's growing up too fast. It's just the fatherly thing in me, you know? I just don't want her being anything other than sheltered and protected."

The actor's family; wife, Rhea Durham, and their children - Ella, Michael, 11, Brendan, eight, and Grace, seven - saw the movie earlier that day and he said the children were all "very excited" about his role in the film.

"They pull no punches" and "are very honest," he added.

Transformers: The Last Knight is in cinemas from 21 June.