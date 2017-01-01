Cameron Douglas granted permission to visit grandfather Kirk in Los Angeles

Michael Douglas' son Cameron has been granted permission to visit his 100-year-old grandfather Kirk in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old has been unable to fly to California for the past seven years, as parole restrictions prevented him from travelling. He was also forced to miss Kirk's 100th birthday last December.

But on Wednesday (21Jun17), Judge Richard Berman ruled that Cameron is now allowed to make the trip, after maintaining his sobriety since April, when he was found to have marijuana in his system.

Cameron's probation officer told the judge in Manhattan that Cameron has been wearing "sweat patches" since April's incident, which routinely monitor whether or not he has any drugs in his system. These patches have shown Cameron has been clean since April, and he has also been attending daily therapy sessions alongside a chaperon.

These factors led the probation officer to request the parole restrictions requiring Cameron to remain in New York be lifted, telling the judge: "Every time he (Kirk) speaks with Cameron on the telephone, he asks when he will come visit him. They have a very close relationship."

Following the ruling, Cameron thanked the judge profusely, according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, and said outside court that his planned trip to Los Angeles shouldn't serve as an indication of Kirk's ailing health, adding: "He's healthy".

He is expected to make the trip in the next week.

A source told Page Six of the judge's decision: "Without question this is a great relief to the family. They’ve been really eager to have him go and reconnect, so he can have a solid, stable base."

Cameron, who was accompanied to court by his yoga instructor girlfriend Viviane Thibes, is also said to be planning to write a book about his upbringing in Hollywood, his time in jail and the recovery process, and may well use his reunion with Kirk as material for the tome.

In July, 2016, Cameron was released to a halfway house after serving more than six years in prison for drug offences. He was initially sentenced to a five year prison term for possessing heroin and selling other drugs in 2010, but his sentence was increased after he confessed to smuggling illegal substances into jail.