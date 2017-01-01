New father George Clooney promotes recycling in new coffee advert

George Clooney has urged coffee drinkers to embrace recycling in a new advert for the Nespresso brand.

The 56-year-old actor and activist has been a spokesperson for the company since 2006 and, in the new campaign, teams up with fellow actor Andy Garcia to encourage users of the Nestle coffee machines to recycle the capsules they use to brew their beverage.

In the advert George runs into Andy in recycling area, where both are disposing of their Nespresso capsules.

Although the small coffee pots, which are sealed with aluminium foil, can be recycled, many users do not and as a result the actors have joined bosses at the Swiss coffee brand's campaign to ensure they do so.

"The nice thing is that this generation of people who use the Nespresso machines and capsules, I believe, understand that we're going to have to recycle - not only in the coffee industry, but everywhere around the world," George told Entertainment Tonight.

The Hail, Caesar! star is now a father-of-two, after his wife Amal gave birth to twins, son Alexander and daughter Ella, earlier this month (Jun17).

And George added that part of the reason he is determined to get people recycling is to preserve the environment for future generations.

"I think generations are changing and generations today are more aware and understand the fact that we can't keep creating giant piles of trash and leaving it for the next generation to deal with," he explained.

Earlier this year, the duo starred in another Nespresso advert referencing scenes from iconic movies like The Muppet Movie, Psycho and Easy Rider.

George recently received a major windfall, as he sold Casamigos, the tequila brand he founded with Cindy Crawford's restaurateur husband Rande Gerber in 2012, to drinks giant Diageo for a reported $1 billion (£780 million).