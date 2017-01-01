NEWS Top 50 films each child should see by the age of 11 revealed Newsdesk Share with :







The BFG, The Lion King and Up! have been named as three of the films all children should watch before the age of 11, according to a new list compiled by leading film industry experts.



The guide to the 50 films every child should see before they grow up has been created by film education charity Into Film, in partnership with the UK video industry to launch the Must See Movies Before You Grow Up campaign, which will see all 50 films distributed by retailers this summer - www.intofilm.org/msm



Each film was measured against a series of metrics, from the impact of the movie on a child’s intellectual, educational and emotional development, through to suitability for family viewing plus overall entertainment and nostalgia factor.



The judging panel, led by Into Film’s education and programming teams who specialise in curating film content and developing teaching resources for schools across the UK, narrowed down the selection of films to a shortlist of 250 from a catalogue of over 3,000 family movies.



The shortlist then lead to the final 50 films in the selection, which feature a range of past and current films that have been deemed to benefit child development and creativity.



The list of 50 Must See Movies Before You Grow Up are revealed as:



101 Dalmatians

Jumanji

The Gruffalo

A Little Princess

Kubo and the Two Strings

The Iron Giant

Annie

Mary Poppins

The Jungle Book

Babe: The Gallant Pig

Matilda

The LEGO Movie

Beauty and the Beast

Nanny McPhee

The Lion King

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Night at the Museum

The Lorax

Coraline

Oliver!

The Never-Ending Story

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Paddington

The Princess Bride

Dumbo

Secret Life of Pets

The Secret Garden

E.T. The Extra Terrestrial

Shaun The Sheep Movie

The Witches

Fantastic Mr Fox

Shrek

Toy Story

Free Willy

Space Jam

Trolls

Frozen

Spirited Away

Up!

Home

Star Wars: A New Hope

Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Hook

Swallows and Amazons

Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory

Hotel Transylvania

The Adventures of TinTin

Zootropolis

How To Train Your Dragon

The BFG



From next generation CGI and animation, to historically innovative breakthrough storylines and concepts, the 50 films were selected for their timeless appeal with their narrative, themes and characters continuing to resonate with audiences. The selection criteria also measured a film’s effect on a child’s emotional and rational understanding of social interaction, creative development and knowledge growth [Please see ‘Notes to Editors’ for full judging criteria].



Alongside the list of 50 ‘Must See Movies Before you Grow Up’ Into Film has developed a series of curriculum based educational resources to be used in primary schools, linked to five over-arching themes - ‘Thrills & Chills’, ‘Adventure’, ‘Heroes & Villains’, ‘Kids Rule!’ and ‘Classics’. Each of the 50 films sit within a theme, enabling the ideas and issues in the film to be fully explored and encouraging discussion around complex topics such as diversity, bullying, adjusting to change, tackling moral complexities, bereavement, friendship, embracing being different, growing up and facing adversity.



Paul Reeve, CEO of Into Film said, “Film entertains, educates and inspires. The ‘Must See Movies Before You Grow Up’ list of the 50 films every child should see before they reach the age of 11 has been selected by our panel to do all of those things.



Through the movies and accompanying resources containing a range of activities, we’re encouraging families and educators to immerse children in fantastic stories that span decades and genres, and contain themes that can support their understanding and exploration of the wider world around them whilst expanding their minds.



Watching great films, learning through those films and learning about film: we know from our wider work that this contributes positively to nurturing a child’s development and fosters a love of movies that can last a lifetime.”



Must See Movies Before You Grow Up campaign ambassador and television presenter and actress, Denise Van Outen said: “Nothing beats movie night in our family. I love watching my daughter Betsy become totally absorbed in a storyline. It’s always fun showing her films that I used to watch as a little girl and then sharing our favourite scenes and characters. I’m certain film’s ability to take us to far off places and other worlds helps children develop empathy and imagination.”



For more information on the ‘Must See Movies Before You Grow Up’ campaign visit - www.intofilm.org/msm



Into Film is a film and education charity, supported by the BFI through National Lottery Funding, which aims to put film at the heart of young people's education, contributing to their cultural, creative, academic and personal development. Into Film is available to schools, colleges and youth groups across the UK and gives children and young people the chance to experience film creatively and critically, as well as learn about the film industry and careers within it.



Its film clubs, which allow young people to watch, critique, review, and make films, and annual Into Film Festival and Awards, provide numerous opportunities for teaching and learning through film, including access to a diverse catalogue of films, special events and activities, and resources which seek to ignite and cultivate the interest of all young people regardless of their background or ability.

