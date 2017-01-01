George Clooney toasted birth of 'perfect' twins with tequila

George and Amal Clooney celebrated the birth of their twins by inviting their friends Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford round for tequila.

The 56-year-old actor and Amal, 38, became parents to Alexander and Ella earlier this month (Jun17).

Rande, who launched tequila brand Casamigos with George in 2012, revealed that he and supermodel wife Cindy visited the delighted new parents at their family home in England recently.

"I did see the babies, Cindy and I went to London and went to the house and spent some time with them," he told Entertianment Tonight. "The kids are the perfect mix of George and Amal I mean, they really are so cute!"

He added that they all celebrated "with lots of Casamigos", explaining that "Amal wasn't drinking, but George drank her share."

Rande, a restaurateur and businessman, added that George has been in a state of bliss since the twins' birth.

"He's so happy right now... Just in life in general and having those kids, you know, it's an incredible feeling for him," he explained.

And describing how Amal had taken to motherhood, he smiled, "She's a natural, and she looks so beautiful. They're doing great. I'm happy for them."

George and Rande have more to celebrate than the Hail, Caesar! star becoming a father, as last week (end25Jun17) they announced they had sold their tequila brand to the Diageo beverage company for $1 billion (£780 million).

Rande says his pal becoming a dad wasn't a factor in their decision to sell their drinks business, but that George may want to take time out to watch his children grow up.

"When you have kids, it's a feeling that you've never had ever before," he explained. "So it's not something that you can plan on, but I think that as his kids get a little older and he has that connection as you do with your own kids, it's just natural that you want to be around them all the time, but it has really nothing to do with the brand."