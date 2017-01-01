Prince Harry almost quit royal family

Britain's Prince Harry considered quitting the Royal Family to live an ordinary life.

Harry, 32, who in his youth often hit the headlines for his love of partying, admitted in an interview published in Britain's Mail on Sunday that he once came close to renouncing his royal role.

"I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself," he said, reportedly revealing that his duty to his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II played a major role in his decision not to quit.

"I spent many years kicking my heels and I didn't want to grow up," he added, having previously admitted that he came "very close" to having a mental breakdown during that period of hard living.

The Prince's confession comes soon after he claimed in a Newsweek interview that none of the royal family really want to be a monarch, saying: "Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time."

Harry's recent relationship with American actress Meghan Markle has once again sparked intense interest in the Prince's private life, and last year (16) royal officials issued a stern warning to the media and public not to harass the 35-year-old Suits star.

And the royal is determined to ensure that he and those close to him are not adversely affected by his privileged status.

"I am determined to have a relatively normal life, and if I am lucky enough to have children, they can have one too," he explained in the Newsweek interview.

He credited his mother Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 when Harry was just 12 years old, for inspiring him and brother Prince William, 35, to try their utmost to stay grounded despite their royal roles.

"My mother took a huge part in showing me an ordinary life, including taking me and my brother to see homeless people. Thank goodness I'm not completely cut off from reality. People would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live," he said.

Happily, Prince Harry has also found a public role, conducting charity work, campaigning on mental health issues alongside his brother, and in 2014 he founded the Invictus Games, an international sports event for injured servicemen and women.