Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori engaged to Memphis Depay

Comedian and U.S. TV host Steve Harvey’s 20-year-old stepdaughter Lori Harvey is set to wed.

The model became engaged to Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay, who plays for British soccer club Manchester United, over the weekend (ends25Jun17), and she took to Instagram to celebrate.

“I’m so blessed, I get to marry my bestfriend,” Lori captioned a snap of the pair embracing. “I SAID YES!!!!!!!!!”

Depay also shared the exciting news by posting to the photo sharing site.

“SHE SAID YESSSS!!!!!!!” the 23-year-old exclaimed. After getting over the surprise of the moment she followed that up with a photo of her and her future husband sharing their first kiss as an engaged couple, which she captioned, "Forever," along with a diamond ring emoji.

Lori was forced to quickly debunk rumours the couple are planning to marry so soon because they're secretly expecting a baby, and defend her engagement after critics noted how young she was.

"No I'm not pregnant and won't be for a while," she insisted. "I’m 20 and my fiance is 23 for everyone asking," she tweeted. "Yes we are young, but when it’s right why wait."

And her famous stepfather doesn’t seem to mind her marrying so young, sending his congratulations to the couple on the social media site.

“(Wife) Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay, this young man is a good one! Looks like the 3rd daughter that I'm letting thru the gate” the comedian posted. “Congrats!”

The 60-year-old has three stepdaughters from his marriage to his third wife Marjorie, who he married in 2007.