Leslie Jones blasts hotel chain for 'not liking black people'

Leslie Jones has slammed The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Los Angeles after a disastrous stay, alleging she was treated badly because she's a black woman.

The Ghostbusters actress was celebrating a successful weekend after she hosted the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards on Sunday night (25Jun17) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

However, her first experience as BET host was tainted somewhat after an allegedly disastrous stay at one of The Ritz-Carlton’s hotels.

“Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!,” she fumed on Twitter.

While she didn’t add any more details about her complaint, management were quick to apologise.

“@Lesdoggg We're sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we'll look into this right away,” they wrote.

Leslie has never been shy about calling out people who have wronged her, and in June last year (16) blasted high-end fashion designers in a scathing tweet after no one offered to dress her for the Ghostbusters premiere.

She was also candid while hosting the BET Awards, and poked fun at her nude photo hack. Private snaps of the 49-year-old were made public in August, but Leslie managed to see the funny side of the scandal on Sunday when she shared the advice she’d tell her younger self.

“One day you’ll host the BET Awards. Don't get on Twitter, and stop taking those naked pictures!" she quipped.