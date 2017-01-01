Alison Brie: 'Nudist college phase helped me prepare for naked scene'

Actress Alison Brie's nudist past helps her strip on camera.

The brunette bares all on the first episode of her new Netflix women's wrestling series GLOW and admits her wild ways at college have made her less shy about nudity than many of her peers.

"Getting naked on camera is like ripping off a Band-Aid," she tells Playboy. "The hardest part is the transition from being in your robe to being naked on set. Once I was naked, it kind of reminded me of my nudist days from college and that feeling of, 'Oh yeah, I love my body and this is fun and silly and it’s fine'."

Alison graduated with a bachelor's degree in theatre from the California Institute of the Arts in 2005 and reveals nudity was a huge part of her experience at the private university.

"Cal Arts was sort of clothing optional," she recalls. "I don’t know what it’s like now; even in the four years I was there, they had started to crack down. My freshman year, the Erotic Ball was still happening. Everybody was in different states of undress. There were tents with TVs playing pornography.

"And I seem to remember a live sex performance. Mostly it was a lot of lingerie and body paint. I wore this Victoria’s Secret thing with a little black thong under a black lace long-sleeved mini dress. It was see-through lace—you could see the panties - but also long-sleeved because, you know, I’m very demure."

However, even though Alison is happy to show off her body she made sure it looked good for her nude scenes.

"I definitely did some push-ups and sit-ups in my room to pump up the right muscles beforehand," she chuckles. "I’ve passed on a lot of projects that had nudity, but I was obsessed with getting GLOW. Nudity is a part of the show, and I had no hesitation. I love the character. I understood why they wanted it."