Kris Jenner: 'The Kardashians are good for society'

Kris Jenner is convinced her family's hit reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians is benefiting society.

The programme took the world by storm when it first hit the small screen in 2007, and it has helped to boost the clan's fame and fortune, with Kim Kardashian and her siblings launching several successful businesses as a result of their TV success.

But the family - and the show - have their haters, who love to discredit the family's success.

"You know, haters are gonna hate," Kris tells The Hollywood Reporter. "People are gonna come up with the most ridiculous things."

Kris is proud of the message Keeping Up with the Kardashians sends to audiences, because it's a show all about strong family values.

"I think it's definitely a positive," the 61-year-old insists. "I think we show a family that loves each other desperately and that will do anything for one another and do anything for the people that we love.

"We do a lot for our community and for complete strangers and for people around the world. And I think that should be an inspiration, encouraging other people to get up and get to work."

Kris also likes the way the series portrays working women: "I see myself as someone who is definitely shouting from the rooftops that women can go out and be and do anything they want, and I think that's exciting."

However, she admits she is getting fed up with online bullies, adding, "The Internet is a crazy place. There's a lot of really miserable, unhappy, terrified, angry, bitter, nasty people out there that don't have jobs or are hopeless or depressed and sad, and they can be a big, fat, important bully by going online and typing a really ugly statement to someone else that they've never even met before, that has feelings and a heart."