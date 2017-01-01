Jim Carrey abandons legal bid to force late girlfriend's mum to pay him $372,000

Jim Carrey has reportedly ditched a bid to force the mother of his late girlfriend to pay him $372,000 (£289,000), as a judge ruled the wrongful death lawsuit will go to trial.

Carrey’s girlfriend, Irish make-up artist Cathriona White, took her own life in September 2015 with a cocktail of prescription drugs, aged 30.

A year later her mother Brigid Sweetman launched legal proceedings against the 55-year old actor, claiming the Canadian star was responsible for her death as he provided White with the pills she overdosed on and allegedly gave her sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

The Dumb and Dumber actor launched a counterclaim, alleging the lawsuit was a shakedown and demanding the court order Sweetman to pay the $372,000 bond to continue on with her legal battle.

However, on Tuesday (27Jun17) it was confirmed to British newspaper The Daily Telegraph by Carrey's lawyer, Ray Boucher, that Carrey had abandoned the attempt to get money from Sweetman, after her lawyers told them that she couldn't pay the sum.

Last month, a judge also shut down Carrey's attempt to strike all allegations he gave White STDs.

The court order reportedly stated the allegations are wholly relevant and a key factual basis for the causes of action in the lawsuit and denied his motion.

A lawyer for White's family told The Telegraph they wanted to see The Mask star face justice and as a result they would reject any offer to settle.

"In light of the court's recent rulings entirely in our favour, we look forward to the trial in April against Mr Carrey," lawyer Michael Avenatti told the publication. "The public deserves to know the truth."

Boucher made no comment on the motion, but told The Telegraph: "There is no attempt to settle... Right now we are fighting over the discovery."

Last month, a judge in Los Angeles ruled the case could proceed setting a provisional date for April 2018.

The actor denies all the allegations.