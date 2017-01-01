Tom Holland mistook stuntman for Robert Downey Jr. during audition

Tom Holland was left red-faced when he mistook a stuntman for Robert Downey Jr. during one audition.

The British actor portrayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Marvel Studios blockbuster Captain America: Civil War, and is reprising the role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming.

While Tom is very excited about the superhero character, he admitted during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night (27Jun17) that he nearly messed up one of his screen tests for the role because he confused a stunt double with the Hollywood star.

"I go into this room to do the audition and I see Robert Downey Jr., I go up to him, I shake his hand. And I'm starting to panic, I'm like, 'Oh my God, you're Robert Downey Jr.' And I'm looking him in the face, thinking there's something different about you in person (and asking), 'Did they do something to your face on camera, you don't look the same,'" he recalled. "And then Robert then walked in and I realised I had been talking to his stunt double the whole time!"

Though the 21-year-old was rather embarrassed by the meeting, he was quite pleased that he had got the "nervous, jittery stuff" out of the way before meeting the real Robert a short time later.

Meanwhile, Tom also discussed how landing the role of Spider-Man was a "dream come true" especially as he was a huge fan of the character as a child. But he also shared how "disappointed" he felt when he put the Spider-Man suit on for the first time.

"I put the suit on. It felt great. They opened (the dressing room curtain) and because it was my stunt double's suit and he was much bigger than me, it was really baggy and saggy. It looked like a very old, sad Spider-Man. It definitely wasn't as heroic as I would've hoped," the actor laughed.

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theatres from 5 July.