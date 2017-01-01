Lindsay Lohan invites Beyonce and Britney Spears to birthday bash

Lindsay Lohan has extended a bizarre online invitation to Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Beyonce to attend her upcoming birthday celebrations in Greece.

The Mean Girls actress has been based in Europe since 2014, when she appeared in a London theatre production of Speed-the-Plow, and she has become a regular visitor to the Greek islands.

Lindsay will turn 31 on Sunday (02Jul17), and she is planning to head back to party paradise Mykonos, where she held her 30th birthday bash, to mark her special day - and it appears she is hoping a few famous faces will join her, after sending out a hopeful tweet late on Tuesday (27Jun17).

"#nicegirls @britneyspears @parishilton come to #mykonos for my birthday this weekend," she wrote, adding a smiley face emoji. "@Beyonce you too".

The stars have yet to respond to the message, but Britney is due to perform in Tel Aviv, Israel on 3 July (17), her former friend Paris has a DJ residency gig in Ibiza on Sunday, and Beyonce is currently adjusting to life as a mother-of-three after welcoming twins earlier this month (Jun17).

Lindsay has also tried to reach out to Oscar winner Emma Stone, revealing her birthday wish is to make a sequel to her 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls with the La La Land actress.

"Emma stone.., can we film a movie called 'Mean girls 2' together?" she wrote.

Emma has also yet to comment on the request.

Lindsay has made no secret of her desire to reunite with castmates Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert for a follow-up to the popular film, which was penned by Tina Fey - in December (16), she told CNN she had already "written a treatment" for the proposed sequel, and was trying to convince studio executives at Paramount Pictures to get on board the project.

She also admitted to actively "harassing" Hollywood producer Lorne Michaels to green-light the movie.