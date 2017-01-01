NEWS Ben Affleck flies to the Bahamas with Jennifer Garner for family break Newsdesk Share with :







Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have flown to the Bahamas for a family break.



The former couple reportedly flew to the island with their three children; Violet, 11, Seraphina, eight, and Samuel, five.



The 45-year-old actress split from husband Ben in 2015, but the couple has remained close for the sake of the three kids.



However, the actors, who haven't spoken about the breakdown of their marriage and their future, are reportedly not planning to reunite despite their amicable arrangement.



“Jen feels it is most beneficial for the kids to have their father present," a source told US Weekly.



The Live by Night actor was on hand to watch his children enjoy the exotic vacation, much of which, says a source, was at Baker’s Bay in Great Guana Cay - the same location the family escaped to in 2015, when Jennifer and Ben first revealed they had split.



“It was a great opportunity to keep the norm going for the kids,” a source close to Ben reportedly told the publication. “Jen will always do whatever it takes to provide the best arrangements for them that she can.”



And it's not just a holiday for the family. Jennifer has been booked for a speaking engagement in front of executives from a software company at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort.



In addition to her appearance fee, she has reportedly requested a private jet to transport her to the engagement and a glam squad to prep her for the meet-and-greet and subsequent dinner.



Ben and Jennifer filed for divorce on 13 April (17) pro per, meaning they put forth the documents without a lawyer.



The two stars submitted identical individual documents and filed a divorce petition and response at the same time, indicating they are ending the marriage on mutually amicable terms with little possibility of a long drawn-out court battle.



They have asked for joint legal and physical custody of their three young children.

