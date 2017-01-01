Gillian Anderson criticises The X-Files bosses over lack of female writers

Gillian Anderson has put The X-Files TV bosses on blast over the lack of female writers and directors on the show.

The actress revived her role as Dana Scully in the spooky show's return in 2015, and she'll will be back as the special agent for another season, but she's a little disappointed to discover she'll be surrounded by men.

On Monday (26Jun17), writers for the upcoming season were announced - and there isn't a woman among them.

According to TVGuide.com, only six women have been given writing credits during the show's 208-episode run.

After the new writers announcement was made, a representative for the Washington Post took to Twitter to criticise The X-Files bosses, writing, "The X-Files writers room reportedly has hired only men. How does this still happen?"

And Anderson is now speaking out about the issue.

"And 2 out of 207 eps (episodes) directed by women," she replied. "I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale."

The 48-year-old, who wrote and directed an episode of the show, has only recently won an equal pay battle after she was initially offered just half of co-star David Duchovny's salary to play Scully in the show's 2016 return.

"It had happened 20 years earlier, when we were doing the initial series, and then I fought for parity and won, and then was very, very surprised (when it happened again for the revamp)," she explained during an appearance on U.S. talk show The View. "In 2015, I thought that we had moved further on from that."

Gillian admitted she was a little hesitant at first to confront show executives about the wage dispute, but she found strength in the empowering speech Patricia Arquette gave as she accepted the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Boyhood in 2015.

"I was surprised at how challenging I found (it) speaking out about it," Gillian said. "It was around the time that Patricia Arquette had made the speech at the Oscars, and Meryl Streep was talking about pay equality, and just watching other empowered women stand up and say, 'Speak the truth' (made me stand up for myself)."