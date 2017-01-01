Halle Berry clarifies Oscar 'meant nothing' comment

Halle Berry has insisted her best actress Oscar win was significant as she downplayed her comment that it "meant nothing".

In a recent interview with Teen Vogue at the Cannes Lion International Festival of Creativity, the actress reflected on her 2002 Academy Award for movie Monster's Ball and told the interviewer she felt her groundbreaking win "meant nothing" as it didn't appear to open doors for women of colour in Hollywood.

Halle has now moved to clarify her comments, admitting she's "wildly disappointed" by the lack of Oscars diversity but she recognises that her historic win, she is still the only Black woman to have won the Best Actress Oscar, was of significance.

"Of course it meant something, you saw me up there I was speechless," the actress insisted in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Essence Festival in New Orleans on Thursday (29Jun17). "I guess I'm just disappointed that there has not been another woman (of colour) in 15 years that has stood on that stage like I did that night. That's just wildly disappointing for me.

"I hope that in the next years to come, someone else stands there and we continue to evolve and grow and that more projects are made for women of colour because the more work we have, the better, (and) the more chances we have to be there."

Halle was in New Orleans to appear at a pop-up screening to promote her upcoming thriller Kidnap, in which she stars and has also assumed duties as executive producer.

The 50-year-old hopes that more women of colour will pursue this avenue in the film industry, and be able to have "a hand in who the director is, who the writer is, who is cast in the movie, how the story rolls out, how it's told," as well as getting involved in producing and writing and directing.

"Not just being the dancing bear but making opportunities for ourselves," she added.