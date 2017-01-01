Sean Bean marries for fifth time 

Actor Sean Bean has married for the fifth time.

The Game of Thrones star wed longtime girlfriend, former nanny Ashley Moore, in a ceremony held in Dorset, England on Thursday (29Jun17), according to the Press Association.

In a black and white photo from the nuptials, Sean is seen wearing a three-piece suit and laughing, while his new wife sports a traditional white lace dress and a huge smile.

Amongst the guests at the ceremony was actress Anna Friel, Sean's co-star in U.K. TV series Broken.

"It was a very small and intimate wedding at a place called Axnoller Farm," a representative for the star reportedly told MailOnline. "It was predominantly close family and friends; Anna Friel was there, who's obviously starring with Sean in Broken at the moment."

The wedding marks Sean's fifth walk down the aisle, with the 58-year-old previously being married to high school sweetheart Debra James from 1981 until 1988, Melanie Hill from 1990 until 1997, Abigail Cruttenden for three years until 2000, and Georgina Sutcliffe from 2008 until their split in 2010.

Sean has three daughters - Lorna and Molly with his second wife, and Evie with his third.

And it seems that fifth time's a charm for The Lord of the Rings actor, who admitted to MailOnline in May (17) that he was initially hesitant to propose to Ashley but later changed his mind.

"I wasn't planning on getting married again, but then I wasn't planning on meeting someone as amazing as Ashley," he gushed. "I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."

After enjoying his wedding celebrations, Sean will no doubt be straight back into work, as in March it was confirmed that he will be reprising the role of John Marlott in ITV's The Frankenstein Chronicles.