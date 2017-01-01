Sandra Bullock's stalker released from mental health facility - report

Sandra Bullock has been granted a permanent restraining order against her stalker amid concerns he has been released from a mental health facility.

The Oscar winner has been fearing for her and her family's safety ever since she was forced to hide in her closet and call the police after Joshua Corbett gained access to her Los Angeles home back in 2014.

He was taken into custody and charged with felony residential burglary, stalking, and possession of a machine gun.

Corbett, who climbed a fence to gain access to Bullock's property before dawn, was carrying photos of The Blind Side star and a letter he had written to her at the time of his arrest. He was not armed, but detectives found an array of illegal weapons at his converted garage home.

He pleaded no contest to one count each of stalking and first-degree residential burglary in May (17), and was sentenced to five years probation. Earlier in June (17), Sandra obtained a temporary restraining order against Corbett, who had also been ordered to continue treatment at a mental heath facility, but he was reportedly released two weeks ago.

Sandra's lawyer, Ed McPherson, returned to court on Friday (30Jun17) to have the temporary order made permanent. The judge granted her request, forbidding Corbett from going anywhere near the star until 2022, but the fact he was back on the streets was news to Bullock, as she and McPherson were under the impression he was supposed to stay at the mental facility for six months after his May (17) hearing.

Doctors had actually been given discretion as to when he could be released and they let him go early, reports TMZ.com.

Corbett is said to suffer from bipolar schizophrenia. He will still reportedly be monitored as part of an out-patient programme.

The actress was home alone at the time of the break-in three years ago.