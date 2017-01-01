La La Anthony slams John McEnroe over Serena Williams comments

Serena Williams' friend La La Anthony has blasted John McEnroe for suggesting the pregnant athlete would rank 700th in the world if tennis' males and females were mixed.

Last month (Jun17), McEnroe insisted Serena is "an incredible player", but added, "The reality of what would happen on a given day is Serena could beat some players, I believe, because she is so incredibly strong mentally, but if she had to just play the circuit - the men's circuit - that would be an entirely different story. (She'd be), like, number 700."

McEnroe was slammed for his comments and Serena's pal La La is now speaking out against him.

"Oh, I thought it was bulls**t," she told Watch What Happens Live on Sunday (02Jul17). "You don't come for my friend like that. I didn't like that at all. I mean, she is the best tennis player in the world, I don't care male, female, or other, nobody can see Serena Williams... I mean, he's cool and I respect him, he's a legend, but you don't come for my friend."

Serena has since slammed John McEnroe, insisting his comments are incorrect.

"Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based," she wrote on Twitter. "I've never played anyone ranked 'there' nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir."

McEnroe was given the opportunity to apologise during an appearance on U.S. breakfast show This Morning last month (Jun17), but he declined, stating, "It wasn't necessary. I didn't know it would create controversy."

He then added, "I would be, currently, about 1,200 in the world."