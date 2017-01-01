Despicable Me 3 tops UK box-office chart

Despicable Me 3 – Oh brother, this is the 3rd biggest opening weekend (Fri–Sun) of 2017 to date! Gru’s charismatic twin, Dru, wants to pair up for one last crime caper, helping Gru to rediscover how great it feels to be a super-villain! Voice stars include Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Steve Coogan and Julie Andrews.Baby Driver – Writer/director Edgar Wright returns to cinemas with this razor-sharp thriller, set in Atlanta, in which Baby Driver (Ansel Elgort) picks music in his headphones to drive getaway cars to quickest effect. With a cast including Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx on top form, it’s a blast!Transformers: The Last Knight – Fifth in the series of cutting-edge sci-fi epics from maestro Michael Bay, shot extensively on UK locations with a fine cast including Mark Wahlberg and Sir Anthony Hopkins.All Eyez on Me – Biopic about the life and untimely death, aged just 25, of the prolific US rapper and activist, Tupac Shakur, played by Demetrius Shipp Jr. Film is directed by the acclaimed video director, Benny Boom.Wonder Woman – First stand-alone adventure for Gal Gadot’s hit incarnation of Wonder Woman, initially seen in last year’s Batman V Superman. Directed by Patty Jenkins, this British-made origin story also stars Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Ewen Bremner. Crosses £20m box-office in its 5th week in UK cinemas.The House – Comedy starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler as a couple who spend their daughter’s college fund so resort to opening a casino in their basement to try to win back the money! Writer/director Andrew Jay Cohen also scripted the Bad Neighbours movies.Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – The 5th swashbuckling adventure for Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) in 14 years of big-screen mayhem. Javier Bardem plays Salazar; Geoffrey Rush is Barbossa.The Mummy – Tom Cruise stars in this fantasy adventure in which a wronged Egyptian princess is awakened in her desert crypt. Also has Russell Crowe as Dr Jekyll, Annabelle Wallis and Sofia Boutella as the Mummy, whose return has spine-tingling consequences for them all.Baywatch – Edgy comic take on the Baywatch TV series, starring Dwayne Johnson as dedicated US lifeguard Mitch Buchanan alongside Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson!Hampstead – From London-born director Joel Hopkins comes this feel-good (true) story about a hermit (Brendan Gleeson) living wild on Hampstead Heath and a local American widow (Diane Keaton) who meet when he faces eviction. Cast includes James Norton, Simon Callow and Lesley Manville.More at launchingfilms.com, the website of Film Distributors’ Association