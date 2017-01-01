Amber Rose introduces 21 Savage to her son

Rapper 21 Savage's budding romance with Amber Rose appears to be getting serious after the model introduced her new man to her son with Wiz Khalifa.

The Issa star, 24, recently sparked rumours suggesting he was dating Khalifa's ex-wife after stepping out together on a number of occasions in Los Angeles, and they have since confirmed they are a couple in a video post on social media over the weekend (01-02Jul17).

On Sunday (02Jul17), 33-year-old Amber was photographed on a trip to the grocery store with 21 Savage, real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, and her four-year-old son Sebastian, amid reports suggesting they have already spent time together as a trio to bond.

"Since first hooking up several weeks ago, they've been together every day and night for the past two weeks," a source told TMZ.com. "(Amber)'s already taken him to meet her mum and the rest of the family, and she followed suit by meeting his mum and cousins."

Khalifa has yet to comment on Amber's new boyfriend, but the former stripper is clearly smitten, judging by 21 Savage's weekend video clip.

In the footage, the MC gushes about Amber's loving personality, saying, "You know how crazy it is that the world doesn't really don't know (sic)... how good a person you are...? How you love and nurture people...? How you put everybody before you...?"

After Amber thanks 21 Savage for the compliments, he adds, "I'm so happy I met you," prompting her to respond, "I'm so happy I met you too baby."

Prior to 21 Savage, the busty beauty dated professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, who she met while competing on U.S. reality show Dancing With the Stars last year (16), while she also enjoyed flings with rapper Machine Gun Kelly and basketball player Terrence Ross.

She also famously romanced Kanye West before meeting Khalifa. The former couple wed in 2013, but split after just one year of marriage.