Jared Leto suffers travel nightmare to get back to America

Jared Leto is racing to get back to Los Angeles before the launch of his Independence Day film project after flight issues threatened to leave him stranded overseas.

The Suicide Squad actor was on tour with his rock band 30 Seconds to Mars in Astana, Kazakhstan on Sunday night (02Jul17) and planned to be back home in California to celebrate America's 4th July holiday.

This year's Independence Day marks a major project for Leto and his bandmates - they have commissioned film crews to capture people celebrating the holiday in all 50 states for their A Day in the Life of America initiative.

The group has also encouraged fans to send in their own footage of their festivities, but on Monday (03Jul17), it seemed Jared and his bandmates would not make it to the U.S. in time for their own event, after their flight out of Kazakhstan was cancelled.

In a post on Snapchat, Leto wrote, "FLIGHTS CANCELLED - TRYING TO MAKE IT OUT OF KAZAHKSTAHN (sic) IN TIME FOR THE 4th of JULY SHOOT!!!"

They managed to get on a jet to London, but the travel nightmare continued amid concerns of an engineering issue on their aircraft.

"JUST HEARING SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH THE PLANE," he shared in an update. "trying to make it back to the USA in time for A Day In The Life".

The plane was eventually able to take off, and upon arriving in the British capital, Jared uploaded a video clip, in which he admitted he was already so exhausted.

"Been up for two days," he told fans. "Finally got out of Kazakhstan, in London now, trying to get to New York, and then New York to L.A. for A Day in the Life."

In another post, Jared explained that by the time the stars do manage to get to California, they will have spent 20 hours in the air and more than 40 hours travelling.