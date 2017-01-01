Niall Horan not inspired to follow Harry Styles into acting

Niall Horan does not want to follow his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles by embarking on an acting career.

Harry makes his film debut later this month (Jul17) in Christopher Nolan's Second World War epic Dunkirk.

However Niall says he has no plans to try his hand at acting as he prefers the control being a musician gives him over his creative output.

"I don't think I have the patience for it," he told The Sun. "There's a lot of waiting around. With music, you're doing it yourself and you feel like you're in more control. I'm a bit of a perfectionist as well - and I feel like I'm all right at this music thing, so I might stick to it."

The 23-year-old has now released two solo singles, This Town and Slow Hands, both of which have charted in the top 10 in the U.K. and his native Ireland.

Niall hasn't exclusively been devoting his time to his solo career since One Direction went on hiatus at the end of 2015.

The sports fanatic has also set up Modest! Golf, a management company to help promising young golfers further their careers.

Acclaimed director Christopher Nolan sprung a surprise by casting Harry, an acting novice, in his film alongside established stars like Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance and Cillian Murphy.

However Harry has impressed his co-stars with his acting abilities.

During filming Mark, an Oscar winner, told London's Evening Standard newspaper, "What's really surprised me is he's really witty, really funny - he really makes me laugh. He's been ever so brave, not making any fuss."

Dunkirk debuts in cinemas on 20 July (17).