Ben Stiller helps producer hunt down his missing wedding ring

Ben Stiller played Good Samaritan last week (ends30Jun17) as he successfully helped a producer pal find his missing wedding ring.

The newly-single Zoolander star, 51, was among the guests at the Cinema Society bash in New York to celebrate Naomi Watts' new Netflix series Gypsy on Thursday night (29Jun17), when he learned producer Brett Johnson was on the hunt for his missing band.

Stiller and fellow actor Adrien Brody joined forces to try and locate the piece of jewellery, with an eyewitness revealing they spent 30 minutes scouring the rooftop area of the Public Hotel, where the party was being held.

"They were looking for half an hour," the insider tells the New York Post's Page Six. "The guy was like, 'Eh, whatever, I'll buy a new one,' and Ben was just like, 'No! This is your wedding ring. We have to find it.'"

Stiller, who announced his separation from Christine Taylor, his wife of 17 years, in May (17), continued to search for the ring, and his determination paid off.

Johnson, who is working on new TV series Escape at Dannemora with Stiller, explains, "(We) found it 28 stories down in the parking lot after searching there for another 20 minutes. It was very badly bent."

Stiller appears to be throwing himself into his work as he comes to terms with the end of his marriage. He is directing and executive producing the limited prison break drama Escape at Dannemora, which will star Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette, and Paul Dano, while he also recently reprised his role as arrogant White Goodman from 2004 comedy DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story to launch a fundraising campaign with co-star Vince Vaughn.

The Omaze initiative encourages fans to donate to charity and earn themselves the chance to play dodgeball with Ben and his friends and eat pizza with him afterwards. Proceeds from the online drive will benefit The Stiller Foundation, which provides educational opportunities for children around the world.