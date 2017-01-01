Jessica Simpson throws Moana-themed party for son's birthday

Jessica Simpson brought the characters of hit Disney movie Moana to life over the weekend (01-02Jul17) to help celebrate her son Ace's birthday.

The singer-turned-fashion designer's little boy turned four on Friday (30Jun17), and Jessica turned the backyard of her California home into the Isle of Te Fiti, the island featured in the animated film, for his party.

She also hired lookalikes for the lead characters Moana and Maui, voiced in the 2016 release by Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Jessica shared photos from the bash with fans on Instagram, including a family shot of mother and son posing alongside the Moana and Maui doppelgangers and the star's husband Eric Johnson, and their daughter Maxwell, five.

The Johnsons all wore beach-inspired outfits for the celebrations, after which guests went home with bags of toys.

"What a way for Ace to end his birthday!," Jessica captioned a picture of Ace sitting among the named gift bags, created by designers at personalisation firm My 1st Years. "Thank you @my1styears for helping him send off all of his friends with a personalized surprise."

The proud mum had previously uploaded a snap of Ace surrounded by balloons as he blew out the candles on his birthday cake.

"May wish #4 come true my beautiful baby boy," she wrote beside the image.

Jessica has been going all out to make her kids' birthdays events to remember - for Maxwell's special day in May (17), she hosted a mermaid-themed party, with her little girl dressed up in a mermaid tail.