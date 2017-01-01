NEWS Kathy Griffin interviewed by Secret Service for over an hour about Trump photo Newsdesk Share with :







Kathy Griffin was reportedly interviewed by the Secret Service for more than an hour about a controversial picture which showed her holding a bloody, decapitated Donald Trump "wig head".



The comedienne hit headlines when she posted the images, which were shot at the end of a photo session with provocative snapper Tyler Shields, on social media in May (17).



Griffin initially apologised for the pictures, but later held a press conference in which she accused the U.S. president of bullying her.



Now it has been alleged that the stunt has led to an investigation by the Secret Service, a federal law enforcement agency under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, who questioned the comic for over 60 minutes.



The claim was made by journalist Yashar Ali, who also stated that the investigation into Griffin is ongoing.



"News: Kathy Griffin has been interviewed by the Secret Service, in-person, for over an hour....investigation still not closed," Ali, who writes for New York Magazine and the Huffington Post among other outlets, tweeted on Tuesday (04Jul17).



Griffin has been noticeably quiet on social media in recent days, but in a previous post directed at gossip website TMZ.com, she appeared to confirm that an investigation had been launched as a result of the Tyler Shields pictures, writing: "Hey, (I don't give a F anymore) but @TMZ & Harvey Levin (TMZ founder) may u NEVER b under fed investigation like I am now."



The former Fashion Police star had wept during the press conference about the pictures last month, telling reporters that the U.S. leader and his aides had called on anyone employing or booking her for gigs to fire the comic immediately.



"He broke me," she said, fighting back tears, "and then I was, 'Right, this isn't right!' I started to see what was happening and then there was a mob mentality... There's a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me... I did not think that people would wanna murder me.



"I wish the President would govern, instead of trying to do what he is trying to do."

