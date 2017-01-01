Vanessa Hudgens struggled with being mean on So You Think You Can Dance

Vanessa Hudgens struggled to embrace her inner mean girl as a judge on U.S. TV show So You Think You Can Dance.

The High School Musical star joins Nigel Lythgoe and choreographer Mary Murphy as judges on the programme, which sees hopefuls compete for the title of America's best dancer.

Like other TV talent shows, So You Think You Can Dance has its fair share of amusing entrants from those who think they have what it takes to impress. But one thing Vanessa found difficult was being cruel to those hopefuls.

"I was totally nervous!" Vanessa told Extra of her new judging role. "You have to have some bad auditioners and I don’t want to be mean... I had to figure out a way to let them down easy."

One such way saw Vanessa take to the stage with a contestant who Nigel called "the American version of Austin Powers".

Despite the fact she showed off her moves as she danced around with the contestant, Vanessa admitted it was just her way of saying no to him.

"On the first episode that aired I actually got up onto the stage and danced with a contestant because he was just so precious. Nigel was like, ‘He’s literally the American version of Austin Powers!’" Vanessa laughed. "And I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t want to tell you that you suck, so I’m going to tell you that it was a lot of fun!'"

But for every not-so-good entry, there is a contestant who blows the judges away. And so far, Vanessa has been most impressed by a pair of Russian twins.

"My favourite so far are these Russian twins," she explained. "They did a lyrical, contemporary piece that I was just blow away by. I was sitting in my chair, fighting tears. It just blew my mind!"