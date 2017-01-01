Lauren Conrad welcomes baby boy

Former The Hills star Lauren Conrad has given birth to her first child, son Liam James.

The 31-year-old and her lawyer husband William Tell welcomed Liam Jameson Wednesday (05Jul17).

“We are thrilled to share that we welcomed our son Liam James Tell into our family,” the couple told People magazine in a statement. “Mom, Dad and baby are doing well. We’re already in love!”

Conrad also shared the happy news in an Instagram post.

"He's here! We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!" Conrad wrote under a cartoon embroidery of the happy family.

The reality star-turned-fashion designer announced she was expecting via the photo sharing site on New Years Day (01Jan17)

"Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet...," she captioned a sonogram photo.

In an interview with People last month (Jun17) Conrad shared her expectations of motherhood.

“I see our lives changing,” she said. “I think you don’t know until you’re there. I have very nice friends who are attempting to prepare me, but everybody does it differently.”

She added, "It’s going to be a lot less sleep, so that’ll be an adjustment, but we’re excited.”

Conrad and Tell wed in September of 2014.

There has been a bit of a baby boom among the former women of The Hills of late - Heidi Montag and Whitney Port are also expecting.