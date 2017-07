Blac Chyna's lawyer 'exploring all legal remedies' against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna's lawyer is considering taking legal action against Rob Kardashian over allegations that she cheated on him.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and his baby mama Chyna have had a volatile relationship since the beginning of their romance, with their frequent splits and reconciliations playing out on social media.

But their quarrelling took a vicious turn on Wednesday (05Jul17) when Rob took to Instagram to begin a tirade against Chyna, the mother of his daughter Dream, after she apparently sent him a video of herself with another man.

Alongside naked pictures of his former lover, Rob also alleged that she had an alcohol and drug problem, had surgery to regain her pre-pregnancy figure after giving birth to Dream and cheated on him on numerous occasions. Despite his Instagram account being shut down, Rob then moved his tirade over to Twitter.

Now, Chyna is looking into which legal routes she can take in response to Rob's comments, which may have broken the state of California's "revenge porn" laws, which make it illegal "to post explicit photos of someone in order to exact revenge or cause distress".

Her attorney Walter Mosley said in a statement to People.com: "I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed."

Mosley's statement came after legal expert Carrie Goldberg, who doesn't represent Chyna or Rob, gave her views on the situation.

Goldberg, who represents clients who have experienced Internet abuse at her firm C. A. Goldberg, told the outlet: "This is sort of the classic, quintessential revenge porn. Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim's attorney quite easy so far as to even post about the very motive behind his outrageous act of posting these private and nude photos of his ex.

"The allegation of infidelity does not give someone the right to seek revenge in such a devastating way."

If charged under the California Penal Code, Rob could face a fine and up to six months in prison, Goldberg added.