Johnny Depp 'signed for books in his own blood'

Johnny Depp allegedly signed a $1.2 million (£930,000) deal to buy the archives of author Nick Tosches in his own blood.

Details of the extraordinary purchase have emerged in documents from Depp's legal battle with his former managers.

He is suing Joel and Robert Mandel, the brothers who formerly managed him via their company The Management Group (TMG), claiming their mishandling of his finances caused him to run up debts of more than $40 million (£31.3 million).

The brothers are countersuing as they claim the Pirates of the Caribbean star's debts are due to his spendthrift ways.

A TMG insider told editors at Vanity Fair magazine that in 2014 Depp, 54 , bought Tosches entire archive in a bizarre late night deal conducted at London hotel The Dorchester, a contract the actor signed with his own blood.

The source states that Joel asked for updates on the actor's spending after becoming concerned about his outgoings, and that he received a call telling him Depp had bought the author's archives.

According to the insider Mandel was unable to believe what he had been told until he received an email with a picture of the bizarre contract attached.

The email allegedly contained a photograph of stationery from the luxury hotel on which Depp had written, in his own blood, "i, Johnny Depp, hereby agree to purchase the archives of Saint Nick Tosches for the sum of $1.2 million dollars. Johnny Depp."

Tosches, a journalist, poet and novelist, is perhaps most famous for his 1982 biography of rock 'n' roll star Jerry Lee Lewis, Hellfire.

The new allegation of overspending is one of many against Depp that have emerged from the lawsuit, including claims the actor paid off people to keep quiet about bad behaviour.

Depp has reacted angrily to details of his private life being dragged into the case, telling the Wall Street Journal, "It's my money. If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it's my thing."

The bitter legal battle comes after his acrimonious divorce from the actress Amber Heard, 31.

He is demanding $25 million (£19.5 million) in damages from his ex-managers.