Oscar Isaac's baby boy is named after his late mother

Oscar Isaac reportedly named his infant son after his late mother.

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor and filmmaker Elvira Lind welcomed a baby boy earlier this year shortly after the actor's mother, Eugenia, passed away in February (17). Oscar honoured his mum by naming his son Eugene.

Oscar is also paying tribute to his mum by starring in New York Public Theater's Hamlet, the Shakespeare play he used to read to her while she was in the hospital.

"I would just read the play all the time, do bits for her," he tells the New York Times. "Me doing Shakespeare was her favourite thing. I didn't know how to process any of this, but this I knew how to do."

"I know it happens to everybody, but it'd never happened to me," he adds. "I know people's mothers have died, but this was mine. It's for my mom that I'm doing it. It's to honor her life, but also her death, which was so awful."

The 38-year-old has always found solace in the theatre, but he knew starring in the Shakespeare production would help him cope with what was going on in his personal life.

"There were a lot of things that really connected on a very personal level," he says. "This is how I'm able to function. The only way that I'm really able to process stuff is through reflecting it."

And despite the heavy feelings Isaac has to deal with during the play, he is able to be positive for his son.

"You have a child and you must... for their sake... say yes to life," he continues.