Amanda Seyfried suffered weekly panic attacks onstage during play run

Actress Amanda Seyfried knew she'd found someone special in Thomas Sadoski as he helped her through onstage panic attacks during their 2015 play The Way We Get By.

The Mamma Mia! star faced her greatest fear of performing live when she signed up for the off-Broadway production and admits she suffered a major meltdown at least once a week.

“I started having panic attacks every six or seven shows," the 31-year-old told Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast. "It feels like you’re going to die. It feels like you need to leave the stage.

"I would act through them, and I would just connect with Tommy. And he would always be aware of it. He would recognise that thousand yard stare. And then he would bring me back and the lines would keep flowing but my whole body would be cold and I'd be sweating at the same time."

Amanda's now-husband did such a good job, no one knew the actress was struggling: "It would only last 60 seconds and then I'd get through it. It would pass on stage in front of everybody. There’s no way anyone would know - just Tommy and my mom."

The couple first met while co-starring in Neil LaBute's two-character play, but their relationship didn't become romantic until they reunited on movie The Last Word in 2016. The stars announced their engagement in September (16) and wed earlier this year, weeks before welcoming their first child, a baby girl whose name they still haven't announced.

The Mean Girls star confirmed her pregnancy in November (16) after she stepped out for a red carpet event and debuted her baby bump. She previously dated her Mamma Mia! co-star Dominic Cooper on and off between 2008 and 2013 and actor Justin Long from 2013 to 2015. Thomas separated from his wife of eight years, Kimberly Hope, in October, 2015.