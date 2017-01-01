Jenner sisters hit with lawsuit over ill-conceived vintage T-shirts

Kylie and Kendall Jenner's ill-advised vintage T-shirt range has landed the sisters in legal hot water with a top photographer.

The girls pulled their designs after upsetting the estates of Notorious B.I.G. and The Doors by placing images of themselves over photos of dead stars, but it seems the move wasn't enough for photographer Michael Miller, whose snaps the Jenners used without permission.

In new documents, obtained by TMZ, Michael makes it clear he would never work with the Jenners.

He's suing for any profits they made off the shirts for the limited time they were on sale through the sisters' website.

The Notorious B.I.G. estate threatened to sue the sisters if they didn't take down the shirts, which they did and apologised, stating: "The KENDALL + KYLIE brand apologises for any insensitivity. When deciding to work with one-of-a-kind repurposed vintage tees, it was not the brand’s intent to offend anyone.

"These designs were randomly selected and not well thought out. The brand would like to apologise, especially to the artists that have been featured in the series. We did not mean to disrespect these icons and understand that we missed the mark completely. The designs have been removed. We sincerely apologise to the artists, their families and estates and anyone who may have been offended.

"The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry."

Notorious B.I.G.'s mother Voletta Wallace was one of those upset by the T-shirt line - especially one image that featured her late son. She branded the girls "disrespectful" and "disgusting" for not reaching out for approval to use the pictures.