Celebrities mourn tragic death of True Blood actor Nelsan Ellis

Celebrities have flooded social media to pay their respects to True Blood star Nelsan Ellis following his tragic death on Saturday (08Jul17).

The actor, who is best known for portraying one-of-a-kind character Lafayette Reynolds on the hit HBO vampire show, passed away at the age of 39 from heart failure complications in Los Angeles and his demise has left his former castmates heartbroken.

Actress Anna Paquin, who played lead True Blood character Sookie Stackhouse, and her real-life husband Stephen Moyer, who portrayed Sookie's vampire lover Bill Compton on the series before marrying her for real off-screen in 2010, both noted they were shattered after learning of their former co-star's sudden passing.

"It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul (Nelsan). I'm devastated by his untimely death," Anna lamented on Twitter, while her other half Stephen shared his sorrow in a tweet on his own personal profile.

"Nelsan Ellis was truly remarkable. A brilliant, charismatic, intelligent, soulful, wonderful dude. this (sic) is just completely tragic," Moyer wrote.

Joe Manganiello played werewolf hunk Alcide Herveaux on the supernatural programme and he is in deep mourning over the loss of Ellis - he and the late actor struck up a strong friendship following the show's conclusion in 2014 after seven seasons.

"Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP," Joe tweeted.

True Blood creator Alan Ball also honoured Ellis' immense talent in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me," Ball wrote. "Working with him was a privilege."

Nelsan, who has also appeared in hit feature films such as The Help and Lee Daniels' The Butler, leaves behind one son.