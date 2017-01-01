Donal Logue's missing daughter returns home

Actor Donal Logue and his family are whole again now that his missing daughter has returned home.

The Gotham star led a massive hunt for his 16-year-old Jade after she vanished in New York City on 26 June (17) and nearly two weeks following the launch of the search, the teenager has been found.

"Jade is now safely back home with her family," a representative for Logue told E! News on Saturday (08Jul17). "Donal is incredibly thankful for everyone's support, and especially to the NYPD (New York Police Department), FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) and Team Adam NCMEC (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children) for her safe return."

Donal took to social media several times to ask fans to help him find his transgender daughter Jade, who changed her name from Arlo last year (16), while she was missing.

And the 51-year-old patriarch, who shares Jade with his ex-wife Kasey Smith, took to Twitter after the teenager was found to thank fans for support and let them know the search was successful.

"Thank you ALL for the love and support," Donal tweeted. "We are good. Kasey and I wish to thank the NYPD. FBI, @MissingKids and countless others."

In addition to law enforcement officials, several Hollywood stars joined in to assist in the hunt for Jade.

Olivia Wilde, Gotham’s Ben McKenzie and Sean Pertwee shared the desperate father's messages online in a bid to help their friend find his child, and Donal's Sons of Anarchy co-star Danny Trejo even recorded a video message pleading for the teenager's safe return.