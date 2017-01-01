NEWS Kate Beckinsale content with ‘mature’ toyboy beau Newsdesk Share with :







Kate Beckinsale is reportedly smitten with her “mature” younger boyfriend.



Last month (Jun17) the 43-year-old actress made jaws drop when she was spotted in Los Angeles packing on the PDA with actor Matt Rife, who is 21 years old.



While many have vocalised their thoughts on the age gap, with TV presenter Piers Morgan describing their relationship as “toe-curling”, it’s thought Kate isn’t letting the criticism get to her.



“Kate’s smitten and insists Matt is more mature than many guys she meets who are in their 40s,” an insider told Britain’s Closer magazine of the Serendipity star, who split from ex Len Wiseman, 44, in November 2015 after almost 12 years of marriage and has daughter Lily, 18, from her previous union to Michael Sheen.



“She says the fact he’s little more than two years older than Lily has made it an easy transition, as the pair get on really well.”



A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that the new couple are “officially boyfriend and girlfriend" after meeting through mutual friends and that Kate’s family approve of the new romance, despite the big age gap.



"Everyone in Kate’s circle loves Matt and are so supportive of this relationship," an insider told the publication. "He really is the sweetest guy and makes her so happy! Her entire family thinks he is the nicest and most lovely person. He is very mature for his age and is a great guy."



And according to Closer’s source the brunette beauty isn’t fazed by other people’s opinion and is just keen to “have fun and enjoy herself”, prioritising hers and Lily’s happiness over anything else.



It also helps that hunk Matt is apparently putting a big smile on Kate’s face at the moment, reminding the actress of “how good it feels to be loved again.”

