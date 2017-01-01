NEWS James Corden and wife expecting baby number three Newsdesk Share with :







James Corden's wife Julia Carey is reportedly pregnant with the couple's third child.



The Late Late Show host, who already has two children, son Max, 6, and daughter Carey, 2, will be welcoming the new addition to the family later this year.



According to editors at The Sun on Sunday, the 38-year-old British comedian and his wife's third baby is due in December.

A source close to the star told The Sun on Sunday: “James and Julia couldn’t be happier.



“They love being parents to Max and Carey and are delighted that they will soon have a little brother or sister joining them later this year.”



James and Julia met through mutual friend, Mamma Mia! actor Dominic Cooper in 2009, and were married in 2012, a year after their eldest child was born.



"She's my baby mama," he gushed in an interview with British newspaper the Express. "She made me say ‘us’ instead of ‘I’ and ‘we’ instead of ‘me’ and I love her. Thank you very much.”



The family moved to Los Angeles in 2015 when his daughter was just five weeks old, to take over from Craig Ferguson to host The Late Late Show.



Adding his own style to the chat show, the comedian created the Carpool Karaoke segment, which has been a huge success with music legends from Stevie Wonder to Madonna joining him in the passenger seat of his car to singalong to their hits.



James' continued success stateside will see him host the 60th Grammy Awards Ceremony (Jan18), after he received praise for hosting the ceremony this year and the 2016 Tony Awards.

