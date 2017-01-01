Ireland Baldwin: 'I'd beat dad up if he called me rude pig again!'

Ireland Baldwin joked that her father Alec wouldn't dare call her a "rude, thoughtless little pig" these days because she would "kick his a*s".

The actor hit headlines in 2007 when he made the remarks about his then 11-year-old daughter in a leaked voicemail message. While he and Ireland have both moved on since the incident, the statuesque model used it as fodder when she took to the stage during the Spike One Night Only TV tribute to her father which aired on Sunday night (09Jul17).

“Hello, my name is Ireland, and I’m a Baldwin. Yes, I’m a member of that family. The Baldwins. I see other recovering Baldwins here. Some cousins, uncles… I’m here to roast this big old ham I call my father," she began. "Speaking of pigs... some of you may remember me as that thoughtless little pig you read about. That was a decade ago, and my dad and I are in a much better place now. He would never say something like that. Because I’m 6’2? and I would kick his a*s."

Ireland hinted at just how deeply the scandal had affected her father as she continued: "The truth is, that whole awful period nearly killed him emotionally. I wouldn’t see my dad that upset ever again…until I showed him my first tattoo. Okay, my second tattoo. I couldn’t show him where I got the first one."

Ireland wasn't the only person to rib her father during the tribute evening. Former U.S. president Bill Clinton was on hand, and referenced the actor's now world-famous impersonation of current president Donald Trump in his segment on the show.

Talking about Alec's journey to fame, Clinton said: "He ended up going to George Washington University for two years, ran for student body president, then came back home to New York where he followed a then-classic path, from politics into soap operas.

"And now we know it works the other way around. You need to think about running again. You’ll probably win the next time."

Trump famously was the host of reality series The Apprentice and a businessman before he made the career move into politics and did what had seemed impossible by beating Bill's wife Hillary in the race to the White House.

Robert De Niro also referenced Alec's Trump impression in his speech, calling it "great comedy and... good for the country."

Alec was accompanied by wife Hilaria and former 30 Rock co-star Jane Krakowski at the tribute night, where other speakers included Julianne Moore and Tracy Morgan.