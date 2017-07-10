UK box-office swings high

Spider-Man: Homecoming – Tom Holland’s first stand-alone adventure as the young web-slinger, having made a fine debut in last year’s Captain America epic. Now at school in New York, with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) as his mentor, Peter Parker encounters a menacing new villain, Vulture (Michael Keaton).Despicable Me 3 – Gru’s charismatic twin brother, Dru, wants to pair up for one last crime caper, that will help Gru rediscover how great it feels to be a super-villain! Voice stars include Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Steve Coogan and Julie Andrews.Baby Driver – Writer/director Edgar Wright’s original thriller, set in Atlanta, in which Baby Driver (Ansel Elgort) picks music in his headphones to drive getaway cars to quickest effect. With a cast including Lily James, Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx on top form, it’s a blast!Transformers: The Last Knight – Fifth in the series of cutting-edge sci-fi epics from maestro Michael Bay, shot extensively on UK locations with a fine cast including Mark Wahlberg and Sir Anthony Hopkins.Wonder Woman – First stand-alone adventure for Gal Gadot’s incarnation of Wonder Woman, initially seen in last year’s Batman V Superman. Directed by Patty Jenkins, and also starring Chris Pine, Robin Wright and Ewen Bremner, this British-made origin story is a big hit worldwide. Now in its 6th week in the U’s top ten.All Eyez on Me – Biopic about the life and untimely death, aged just 25, of the prolific US rapper and activist, Tupac Shakur, played by Demetrius Shipp Jr. Film is directed by the acclaimed video maker, Benny Boom.It Comes at Night – Suspense thriller starring Joel Edgerton as a man protecting his wife and son at home from an escalating supernatural threat outside, when another family seeking refuge knocks at his door.The House – Comedy starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler as a couple who spend their daughter’s college fund so resort to opening a casino in their basement to try to win back the money! Writer/director Andrew Jay Cohen also scripted the Bad Neighbours movies.Mom – Bollywood thriller featuring a tour-de-force performance by Sridevi as the mom who seeks vengeance when her daughter is attacked. Includes a new soundtrack by AR Rahman.Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge – The 5th swashbuckling adventure for Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) in 14 years of big-screen mayhem. Javier Bardem plays Salazar; Geoffrey Rush is Barbossa.