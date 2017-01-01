Jessica Simpson jokes about Whole Foods' tuna mix-up

Jessica Simpson has poked fun at herself online after reading an article about retail employees confusing tuna for chicken - just like she did back in 2003.

The singer-turned-fashion mogul made the infamous mistake during an episode of her reality show Newlyweds, on which she became perplexed by the tuna brand Chicken of the Sea.

Questioning her then-husband Nick Lachey about what she was actually eating, she asked, "Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish? I know it's tuna, but it says Chicken by the Sea (sic). Is that stupid? What is it called - Chicken by the Sea or (Chicken) in the Sea (sic)?"

Lachey, who she divorced in 2006, went on to explain the meaning of the brand name to the blonde beauty, who has been mocked for the snafu ever since.

However, Jessica, who is now married to former American footballer Eric Johnson, decided to make light of her mishap this weekend (08-09Jul17) after it was revealed a buffalo chicken salad had to be recalled from popular U.S. retailer Whole Foods after employees discovered the dish actually contained tuna instead of meat.

She shared an article about the mix-up via Twitter, with the headline reading, "Whole Foods Discovered Its Chicken Salad Actually Had Tuna", and used her accompanying caption to laugh off her own 2003 incident.

"It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods," she wrote beside the post.

It's not the first time Jessica has joked about her embarrassing Chicken of the Sea question. Last year (16), she shared a meme depicting a chicken floating in the sea, which featured the words: "Maybe Jessica Simpson was on to something?"

Proving she was able to have a giggle about her mishap, she simply captioned the post, "#Chickenofthesea".