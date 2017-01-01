Amber Rose: '21 Savage and I are perfect for each other'

Amber Rose has heaped praise on her new boyfriend 21 Savage, insisting they are perfect for each other.

Amber and the Issa star confirmed they were dating earlier this month (Jul17) and Amber has not been shy about sharing details about the relationship, taking to social media to reveal why the couple is meant to be.

The 33-year-old explains she is grateful for her new boyfriend because he is not afraid to defend her honour and treats her respectfully.

"It's pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this," she writes on Instagram alongside a picture of her and the rapper in bed. "I've cried endlessly and been hurt a lot in my life, I've been abused, talked to like I wasn't s**t... and Slut shamed by men that I once loved and cared about.

"So I'm so thankful that God brought this amazing person in my life who genuinely has my back and is ready to pull up to defend my honor by any means.

"Maybe he's just as broken as me and that's why we're perfect for each other but either way he's not going anywhere and neither am I."

Prior to 21 Savage, the busty beauty dated professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, who she met while competing on U.S. reality show Dancing With the Stars last year (16), and she also enjoyed flings with rapper Machine Gun Kelly and basketball player Terrence Ross.

She also famously romanced Kanye West before meeting Wiz Khalifa. The former couple wed in 2013, but split after just one year of marriage.

The Black and Yellow hitmaker, who shares a son with Amber, was asked about his ex's new romance over the weekend (08-09Jul17) and revealed he had no issues with the fellow rapper.

"He's a good guy, he's a good kid from everything I know about him," he told TMZ.