Shia LaBeouf back to work following arrest

Shia LaBeouf is back at work following his drunk and disorderly arrest over the weekend (08-09Jul17).

The Transformers star spent a day behind bars in Georgia on Saturday (08Jul17) after he was booked for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and obstruction. He posted $7,000 (£5,400) bail on Sunday (09Jul17) and was released from a Chatham County jail.

Shia is in Savannah shooting The Peanut Butter Falcon alongside Dakota Johnson and Bruce Dern and on Monday (10Jul17), he was photographed back on set. The actor has not commented on his most recent legal issues.

According to Billboard, the 31-year-old was arrested after becoming irate when a stranger refused to give him a cigarette during a night out. The actor reportedly started using profanities and vulgar language "in front of the women and children...", and refused to leave the scene after police instructed him to. Shia also allegedly became aggressive towards an officer and ran to a nearby hotel in a bid to avoid arrest.

This is not the first time the actor has been arrested for heavy drinking - he was booked outside a New York City theatre in 2014 for his boozy antics inside, and back in 2008 he was arrested for driving drunk in West Hollywood.

His latest arrest comes just over a month after LaBeouf was sued for a bowling alley fight. The actor was asked to leave Pinz in Studio City, California after an argument with a bartender, who refused to serve him because he was allegedly intoxicated. The employee claimed Shia hurled racist slurs at him and he has since filed a lawsuit seeking damages for defamation and assault.