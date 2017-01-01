Gemma Whelan almost lost her Game of Thrones role over show reveal

Actress Gemma Whelan almost lost her leading role on Game of Thrones before she'd filmed a scene after revealing she'd landed the part of Yara Greyjoy online.

The Wolfman star was so excited to score a part on the fantasy series she updated her acting resume on Internet site Spotlight without realising she wasn't supposed to reveal details about the role.

"No one told me to keep quiet about it," she says. "I just thought it was normal to pop it on my Spotlight entry, so I wrote on my CV, 'This summer, Gemma will be playing Yara Greyjoy in Game of Thrones'.

"One of the lovely, lovely producers on Thrones called me into his office and said, 'This is very serious. We almost can't employ you because of this...'"

That was back in season two of the drama and now Whelan's Yara is one of the show's most popular characters.

Gemma recently revealed her audition for Game of Thrones was a little humiliating because she misunderstood what she was supposed to do while acting out a test scene with her onscreen brother, played by Alfie Allen.

In the scene, her character is reunited with her long-lost brother, but the two do not recognise each other, leading to a little brother-sister fondling.

The actress told U.K. chat show host Graham Norton she had to act out the scene for her audition, and understood that she'd have to "worry" her co-star's genitals!

Recalling the embarrassing audition, Gemma said she gave the scene her best shot and then was accosted by a rather red-faced casting director, who had to point out a script error and explained she should be "working" her brother Theon's genitals, not "worrying" them!

"I had to do that in my audition, on a chair, sort of looking straight ahead, very, very dramatically with just one casting director in a room and a very sort of ashamed cameraman go (sic), ‘That’s not how you do it'," she laughed.

Her onscreen brother was previously forced to slam false reports his sister Lily Allen was in fact lined up to play Yara Greyjoy on the hit HBO show. The Smile hitmaker claimed back in 2014 she was offered the part, but turned it down after discovering the pair would have to be intimate on camera.